Both the men’s and women’s golf teams improved on last year’s performances at this weekend’s Bowdoin Invitational, with the men’s team coming in sixth out of twelve teams and the women’s team coming in first out of two teams.

Part of the reason for the women’s team’s success, according to captain Meredith Sullivan ’17, was the contributions of two new team members, Caroline Farber ’20 and Emme McCabe ’20.

“They are both incredible golfers,” Sullivan said. “Adjusting to college competition is obviously tough coming out of high school, but they are doing a great job with it, for sure.”

Two of the first years on the men’s team, Jackson Harrower ’20 and Tom Dunleavy ’20, are also having an immediate impact as two of the top four Bowdoin scorers this weekend.

“The two freshmen are strong competitors,” said captain Thomas Spagnola ’17. “They have tournament experience from when they were in high school and are really passionate about golf, which is the most important thing. I am really optimistic about their desire to improve and they really want to qualify for NESCAC [playoffs].”

After beating both Colby and Bates this weekend, captain Martin Bernard ’17 believes that Bowdoin has a chance to be one of the top four teams at the NESCAC Qualifier and playing in the championships in the spring.

“It’s hard to say [if we will qualify] based on how other teams will play,” he said. “But I think we have a better chance this year of qualifying than we have since I’ve been here.”

Men’s Head Coach Tomas Fortson urges the team to focus on the weekly tournaments right now.

“I can’t think that far [ahead to the NESCAC Qualifier]” he said. “It is not healthy for any of us to be putting a lot of extra pressure on that. If we continue to improve and people continue to figure out how to compete at their best, we should have a good chance.”

Sullivan is more doubtful of the women’s chances of qualifying for the spring championships.

“It’s very tough competition in the NESCAC,” she said. “Williams won NCAA two years ago and Amherst and Middlebury are very strong. I honestly am not sure. It all depends on how we can perform this year. Obviously last year we couldn’t really come close to those teams, but this year I think we can definitely gain some ground on them.”

Although they appear to be stronger than last season, the women’s team still has room to improve their technical skills, according to Sullivan.

“I would say our weaknesses are probably around short game so like chipping and putting,” she said. “That’s all technical stuff that comes with literally just playing more, so as the season goes on that will definitely be a lot better.”

According to Spagnola, the main weakness of the men’s team is their lack of depth.

“The top programs have depth, from number one to basically their whole team,” Spagnola said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have that luxury. But this year, we have some depth. It’s really encouraging.”

As both teams look forward to the Maine State Tournament this weekend, their main goal is to keep improving.

“I don’t know if I’d put [my expectations] in terms of how I expect to finish in the tournament because it’s a similar field to what we just played in,” Bernard said. “More importantly it’s an opportunity to build on what was a reasonably good weekend, to build confidence and prepare further for the NESCAC.”

Fortson agrees that improvement is the most important goal for the team and believes that the team realizes this.

“These are absolutely excellent people, excellent kids who get it,” he said. “Get it in terms of what they’re here to do at Bowdoin...they understand our priorities within the program which is to commit to the process of getting better, of figuring out how to improve. They’re committed to that. They work hard and they are honest about it.”