The Bowdoin Football Team is looking to rebound from last year’s 2-6 record. Last season, the first under Head Coach JB Wells, the team struggled to run the football, finishing last in rushing yards, rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry. 

The Polar Bear defense has a tough season as well, giving up the most points and rushing yards in the NESCAC. 

However, there were some bright spots for the team. The Polar Bears were far better through the air, with quarterbacks Noah Nelson ’19 and Tim Drakeley ’17 throwing for a combined 1945 yards, the second highest in the league. They also finished second in passing touchdown with 13.

Perhaps the team’s greatest skill last season was converting in the red zone. Bowdoin led the league in red zone conversion percentage, converting at an 80 percent clip. In other words, Bowdoin rarely wasted scoring opportunities within the opposing team’s 20-yard line. 

Despite last year’s struggles and a difficult offseason, the Bowdoin football team enters the 2016 season with high energy and optimism. 

According to captain Nadim Elhage ’17, the first-year class has looked particularly promising in the preseason, and Nate Richam-Odoi ’20 could be the answer to last season’s running game difficulties. 

“He’s an absolute beast,” Elhage said. “He’s a strong kid, works really hard and he’s just an unbelievable runner. He’s extremely quick; in one play [in our scrimmage] against Tufts he made three or four kids miss.” 

First-year slot receiver Chandler Gee ’20 also had a strong preseason. 

“He’s really tiny, but he’s one of the fastest guys I’ve thrown to in a while,” Drakeley said. 

On the defensive side of the football, a trio of linebackers, Joe Gowetski ’20, Christian Pridgen ’20 and Sydney Guerrier ’20, have stood out. 

“This year’s freshmen came battle ready,” linebacker Latif Armiyaw ’18 said. 

Outside of this promising freshmen class, the offseason was difficult for the football team. Even though the team lost less senior talent than in past years, several impact players quit or will miss the year due to injury. 

Arguably the team’s best defensive player in 2015, Philippe Archambault, then a first year French-Canadian linebacker, left Bowdoin and returned to Canada. Furthermore, a handful of valuable contributors will miss the season while on academic probation. 

Even though the team is smaller than in previous years, the players still like their chances for the season. 

“We’re thinner than we’ve been in a long time, but I think the guys we’ve got right now are all-in guys…they’re all about winning” Elhage said. 

On offense, two returning bright spots include wide receiver Nick Vailas ’18 and tight end Bryan Porter ’18, who received a second-team all-NESCAC honor last season. 

Vailas was fourth in the NESCAC with 583 receiving yards in 2015, and Porter was 11th in the league with 425. They hauled in six and five touchdowns respectively. 

When asked about offensive standouts, Elhage brought up two offensive linemen: Kyle Losardo ’17 and Brian Mullin ’17. Longtime starters, the duo will play an important role in the Polar Bears’ success this year. 

Wide receivers Liam Blair-Ford ’17 and Ejaaz Jiu ’19 have also drawn praise during the preseason. Blair-Ford ’17 has come back in great shape, after ups and downs his previous three seasons and looks to play a prominent role this fall. 

Jiu ’19, a member of the baseball team, is new to the football team this season.

“[Jiu] was a huge surprise. He’s a really big body to throw to,” Drakeley said. 

With a lot of potential on the team, Elhage likes the program’s prospects this year in spite of offseason obstacles. 

“I think we just need to believe,” said Elhage. “I know a lot of teams say that, but I think we have the right guys this year. Even if we don’t have the numbers, we have guys who truly believe and are truly hungry to get on the field.” 

The team will open its season next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Middlebury. The home opener will be against Amherst at 1 p.m. on October 1.