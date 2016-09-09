Bowdoin made a number of administrative changes for the 2016-2017 academic year, including several interim appointees and internal hires.

Melissa Quinby ’91, formerly director of the Women’s Resource Center (WRC), was named the interim dean of first-year students, filling the role vacated by Janet Lohmann. Lohmann left Bowdoin at the end of the 2015-2016 academic year to become dean of students at Kenyon College.

Stephanie Rendall, one of two new hires, steps into Quinby’s former role as interim coordinator of the WRC for the year.

Michael Pulju, previously associate director of residential education, was named interim assistant dean for upperclass students, replacing Brandon Royce-Diop. Pulju will advise upperclass students with last names beginning with the letters A-L and serve as a secondary advisor to the Judicial Board. Quinby and Pulju will serve in the Dean’s Office for the entirety of this academic year, and the College hopes to find permanent appointments for both positions by the summer of 2017, according to an email sent to the Bowdoin community in June by Senior Associate Dean of Student Affairs Kim Pacelli.

Whitney Hogan ’07, former associate director of health education, will step into Pulju’s former role as the associate director of residential education. Since she began working for the College in 2012, Hogan has served as coordinator of health education and associate director of health promotion.

Christian van Loenen was named the assistant director of health promotion and education. He will fulfill many of Hogan’s former duties, including working with Peer Health.

Dr. Jeffrey Maher is the new director of health services. Maher had previously worked for the College in a consulting role, according to an email Dean of Student Affairs Tim Foster sent to the Bowdoin community in June. Sandra Hayes has occupied Maher’s position on an interim basis since Dr. Birgit Pols stepped down as director of health services last March.