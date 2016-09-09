In Maine, median income has remained stable over the last several years, rising just 1 percent since 2000. Tuition in public colleges has climbed by 57% on average. Tuition and fees at Bowdoin College amounted to $25,890 in the 2000-2001 school year. In 2014-2015, they added up to $46,808, an increase of 81%.

People are burdened with student debt now and it’s getting worse. We can fix that.

In 2009, we bailed out the big Wall Street banks with TARP loans and quantitative easing (QE). The government and the Federal Reserve repeatedly purchased bank loans that were uncollectable. The TARP loans were paid back over time. The debts involved in QE were never paid back. The government erased them.

The Green Party, led by Jill Stein, M.D. and Ajamu Baraka, Ph.D., wants to do the same thing with student debt. The government, probably working through the Federal Reserve, would buy the student loans from the holding entities [Sallie Mae, for instance] and then just forgive the loans.

The only way this can happen any time soon is to for us vote for the Green Party candidates for President this year. Vote Green!
 
Linda Featheringill