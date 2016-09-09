For one (long, exhausting) week you, Class of 2020, have been acquainted with the people and places that will shape the next four years of your life. For some of you, Bowdoin will become your home without much effort. For others, it will be a more complicated and less linear process.

Looking back on the last three years of my Bowdoin experience, I’d like to offer you what is hopefully the last piece of advice you will receive before you try everything out for yourself. Instead of letting you fumble through college nightlife like I did as a first year, I’m giving you a sneak preview. I’m hoping you don’t expect to have the same experience that I did navigating the weekend scene, where I quickly adopted the mindset—which seemed like a campus-wide consensus at the time—that I should hook-up with people to have a “real college experience.”

For all the things we do well here at Bowdoin, intimacy is not one of them. Ironic, because a campus of 1,800 can feel annoyingly intimate. But somewhere between the desire for love and affection, alongside the pursuit and pressure for sexual gratification, we perpetuate a culture of sexual disrespect. We fail to communicate our needs and wants and fall short of respecting the needs and wants of others. We act carelessly. Oftentimes we feel pressured or obligated to partake in that culture to live up to social norms. And a lot of us choose to drink, which complicates intimate encounters even further.

It sucks that we are taught that it’s worth it to “play the game”—a complicated exchange of who can be less interested. Or that no-strings-attached sexual encounters are how everyone lets off steam on a Friday night. Our feelings of self-worth are often based on the carefully scripted story that is our weekend nights. I remember thinking that the best I could do was put on a bodycon skirt and tank-top, drink and wait until something happened. It didn’t seem like men had it easy either—burdened with the pressure to be manly and the expectation of initiating sexual interactions. And everyone was supposed to pretend like they just didn’t care. It didn’t even cross my mind how hard it is to navigate such a heteronormative scene as someone who identifies as LGBTQ+.

“Upperclass life” is different than my first two years were at Bowdoin. A lot of us say we’ve been through “the worst of it.” We figure we’ve had enough bad experiences to know how to create the good ones. Most of us exchange the college house scene for smaller social gatherings and parties off campus. Some are in committed, healthy relationships. I like to think many of us have learned how to communicate: say what we want and expect and listen to what others need.

I want you to know that you don’t have to want to hook up with someone on the weekends. Furthermore, it isn’t necessary to have bad or regretful sexual encounters to “experience college.” They aren’t rites of passage to graduation like signing the matriculation book or declaring a major. Sometimes not-so-satisfying experiences happen (because none of us have it all figured out) but they shouldn’t be treated as the norm of college life. Rather, we should be focused on developing the skills that it takes to make relationships and sexual encounters respectful and fun.

It is important to come to terms with what you want and figure out what your partner wants, no matter how short the sexual interaction may be. We all deserve to listen to ourselves and be listened to. After all, the healthiest and best sexual experiences happen when two people give a shit and walk away satisfied.

Just because it gets better doesn’t mean it’s perfect; we seniors still participate in and perpetuate the culture of sexual disrespect (especially if we hook up and fail to communicate with underclassmen). But as a senior now, I feel much more prepared and equipped to handle the nuances of our culture here at Bowdoin. My biggest hope for you, Class of 2020, is that you start out with the confidence that took me three years to cultivate: the kind that doesn’t tolerate sexual disrespect and thrives on honest and clear communication. I’m having a better college experience because of it.

Amanda Spiller is a member of the Class of 2017.