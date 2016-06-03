Janet Lohmann, associate dean of student affairs and dean of first-year students, will be leaving the College this summer to become dean of students at Kenyon College. News of Lohmann’s departure was announced in an email to the College on Friday June 3 sent by Senior Associate Dean of Student Affairs Kim Pacelli.

“Janet has been a trusted advisor and friend to many of us," wrote Pacelli. "She has also been a remarkable running coach and cheerleader!”

Lohmann came to Bowdoin as a visiting faculty member in the sociology department in 2003 and remained in this position for four and a half years before transitioning to the Office of Student Affairs. Lohmann served first as assistant dean of student affairs and director of accommodations, before switching to her role as dean of first-year students in 2008.

One of Lohmann’s most notable contributions to the College came in 2010, when she helped start the Bowdoin Advising Program to Support Academic Excellence (BASE). The program was created in the wake of the College’s efforts to expand the diversity of the student body. It aims to connect students from different geographical, socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds with campus resources that can help make their transitions to college life easier.

At Kenyon, Lohmann will also oversee the Health and Counseling Center and the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, which helps determine appropriate courses of action for students suspected of violating the college’s policies.

“Kenyon, no doubt, realizes how fortunate they are to have Janet joining their team,” wrote Pacelli.

"I have so enjoyed my time at Bowdoin," Lohmann wrote in an email to the Orient. "The community here is wonderful and I have felt fortunate to come to work every day during these last 13 years.  Being a part of Bowdoin has readied me for my new position at Kenyon and I feel tremendous gratitude for all of the people and experiences that have shaped my time here." 

Lohmann will remain at Bowdoin for the first part of the summer to help prepare for the arrival of the Class of 2020 this fall. The College’s plans for filling her position for the 2016-2017 academic year have not yet been announced. 

Editor's Note, June 3, 7:30 p.m.: A previous version of this article mentioned that Lohmann could not be reached for comment. This article has been updated to include a quote from her. 