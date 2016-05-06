That Bowdoin College has found the resources and the conviction to defray the cost of college for students brings our country closer to a more equitable society and a broadly represented campus. Those who do accept the concept of social responsibility should not stop short when it comes to burning fossil fuels. What greater social responsibility do we have than stopping global warming—a predicted and now documented event that will affect all aspects of society and welfare of our planet? So it is a contradiction to me when even the less conservative leaders everywhere are asked to make a significant shift in the economics and daily practice of fossil fuel extraction and burning—they do far too little—and then challenge requests by saying that a solution is too expensive. It makes little sense in the long term to ignore the warning signs, as doing too little now will cause a loss of what we do choose to invest in now. 

So how should we proceed? It seems generally accepted that investment in solar and wind infrastructure at the local level can have a dramatic impact upon CO2 emissions. Approximately 80 percent of our consumption at Bowdoin is for heating, provided mostly now by natural gas burned on campus. Natural gas by some estimates generates as much greenhouse gas as does oil due to the release of methane, and so is nota solution. Electric-based heat pumps do, however, work, and an installation of these in buildings, along with support from solar, would make a significant impact. Bowdoin College could increase its solar capacity by tenfold and drastically reduce its consumption of fossil fuel. We have the space on the Brunswick Landing property.  Are there other barriers? Yes, but these can also be addressed with enough effort, imagination and attention at the state level. Students,faculty and administrators can make this change happen IF we feel strongly enough. Part of this paradigm shift includes a financial plan that extends not five years, but 10 or 15 years. It also includes support from alumni and our endowment. With this extended outlook, solar becomes cost effective, if not a saving enterprise.

 What else can we do? Lead by example. Build net-zero carbon buildings. Ban cars on campus. Reduce travel to far-away sports games. Be active in changing legislation at the state and federal levels. Take a bus or train home rather than flying. This shift does not necessarily mean a wholesale ban on fossil fuels, but rather a severe reduction. We have a choice. Some on this campus have made great efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, but they have now reached a barrier where the next steps are harder. Business as usual, recycling and only changing lightbulbs will force us to make dramatic changes within decades because of the inevitability of an induced climate change. A wholesale change in how we generate energy NOW will permit us to continue the way of life we have become accustomed to with indeed little real sacrifice. We can’t leave it to others to solve this problem, as the problem is ours.

Bruce Kohorn is the Linnaean Professor of Biology and the Chair of  the Biochemistry Program.