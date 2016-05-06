Ronald Reagan, Dwight D. Eisenhower, George Kennan, Henry Kissinger—these men are regarded as the architects of the “American Century.” In popular memory, we understand them to be the great defenders of the world against totalitarian threats. They are credited with ensuring peace, freedom and prosperity at home and abroad. Their leadership is offered as proof of American exceptionalism. Such assertions are not without merit and I must confess my own deep sympathies to this narrative, born of my patriotic fervor and my emotional over-reliance on nostalgia as a history buff and conservative. After all, I did start an organization this year called the “Eisenhower Forum.”
Thanks to my history courses with Roger Howell, Jr. Professor of History Allen Wells, however, I would soon discover the limits of my approach to such men. Having a class with Wells is an experience impossible to forget. You can observe visible, though not alarming, mood swings based on the recent performance of his New York Mets. Even now, after many years here in the whispering pines of Brunswick, his thick Brooklyn accent will resurface on rare occasions. His passion for Latin American history is absolutely contagious, born out of his own family history of a Jewish father who escaped Nazism as an immigrant to the Dominican Republic. To observe his lectures is to witness a dramatic theatrical performance, an actor bringing alive the story of Latin America.
In classes, Wells brought up without reservation the United States’ less than exemplary treatment of our Latin American neighbors. While he avoided self-righteous, ideological interpretations of history, Wells forced his students to ask uncomfortable questions about the abuses of American power. We looked at the role of America’s 1954 CIA-backed coup in Guatemala in contributing to the violence and poverty that still cripples the country. We confronted the mixture of tacit acceptance and silence of the State Department towards the Dirty War of the Argentine military dictatorship. Our classes wrestled with the dangerous misjudgments of the Reagan administration in Central America. I did not cease to hold respect for many of the figures I previously mentioned or the real accomplishments of our nation during the Cold War, but Wells forced me to truly consider the darker, ambiguous side of American’s role in the world.
My studies with Wells will stand out for me as one of the most exemplary parts of my time at Bowdoin. It was a moment when I was required to confront informed beliefs very different from my own. When I was asked to revisit settled orthodoxies and established opinions. When I had to put aside my own prior ideological or emotional commitments in the service of Truth with a capital T. Whatever our political or philosophical orientations, all Bowdoin students have at least one professor who, in the spirit of Socrates exemplifying the Western tradition in its finest moments, invited us into a place of rigorous intellectual debate where cherished loyalties and assumptions needed to be set aside.
Alexis de Tocqueville once remarked that he knew “of no country in which there is so little independence of mind and real freedom of discussion as in America.” Whatever the merits of his observation, it is increasingly the case in American, if not Western, university life. The spirit of Wells’ classroom, of critical engagement in pursuit of truths, is becoming ever dimmer at too many colleges. Its decline is often accelerated not so much by aged progressive faculty, who still remember the repulsiveness of censorship and speech codes from their glorious days as activists in Students for a Democratic Society and various groups, but by supposedly open-minded millennials. Only a few anecdotes here would suffice. Speakers like Charles Murray, Jason Riley, George Will, Condoleezza Rice and Ayaan Hirsi Ali have been disinvited by colleges. Instead of taking the opportunity to respectfully protest and ask legitimate questions about New York City’s policing tactics, Brown University students’ heckling forced the end of a lecture by former police commissioner Ray Kelly. Professors like Marquette University’s John McAdams have lost positions at universities for simply public stating socially conservative views. It is now a microaggression in the University of California system to say that America is a “melting pot” or “land of opportunity.” Threats by students shut down a debate on abortion at Oxford University. In one of the most surreal moments of this new campus Jacobinism, a University of Missouri journalism professor called for more “muscle” to silence a student journalist.
Perhaps these are the most extreme examples. But they point to a large problem that many students frequently do not fully wrestle with opposing viewpoints, particularly those from conservative, libertarian and center-right perspectives. This was brought to life by two conservative professors Jon A. Shields and Joshua M. Dunn Sr. in their new book “Passing on the Right: Conservative Professors in the Progressive University.” Their systematic study avoids the apocalyptic tone of much conservative punditry on the topic and showed an unexpected degree of satisfaction and wellbeing among conservative intellectuals in the academy (prompting right-wing critics of the book to call the authors victims of “Stockholm syndrome”). Nevertheless, their work raises alarming questions about the loss of campus intellectual diversity. In their research into Ivy League social sciences and humanities departments, they identified no conservatives at Columbia and Cornell, one at Dartmouth and Brown and two at Yale (any guesses for Bowdoin?). In interviews with over 150 self-identifying conservative and libertarian professors, they found that a third remained quiet about their political views until they received tenure. About a fifth apparently discourage conservative students they work with from entering the academy. Most memorably, a professor was denied tenure after a colleague denounced him as an “appalling Eurocentric conservative” for calling North Korea the aggressor in the Korean War. The cause of marginal conservative or libertarian representation in the academy is complex and cannot be entirely blamed on bias or discrimination. However, as Dunn and Shields point out, schools like Emory, Notre Dame, Harvard, Baylor, Boston College and Claremont McKenna have done an exceptional job at fostering exceptional spaces for thought through a vibrant presence of conservative and libertarian academics. In other words, colleges and universities might have more agency than they might recognize or acknowledge in creating a more intellectually open culture.
What path will Bowdoin take? Will it participate in the twilight of reason and the triumph of group think and progressive pieties? Will it stand by the spirit of teaching exemplified by Wells and countless other scholars here? I have not personally found Bowdoin to be an Orwellian nightmare. As both a conservative and Christian, it was a joy sparing with progressive, atheist, agnostic and even the occasional Marxist classmates and professors, and I would not trade my four years here for any other. But enormous work lies before us in creating a rich, substantial campus discourse we can be proud of, one worthy of students following in the path of Longfellow, Hawthorne, Chamberlain, Canada and countless others. I hope my column this year played a small part in that project. Thanks for putting up with my “mindless pontificating” this year. It, like all my time at Bowdoin, was an unmerited grace and blessing.