A couple of weeks ago, by coincidence, I had the pleasure of meeting Deputy Commissioner Robert Turner II of the NYPD. I explained to him that I was writing an article about the police and black youth for my school, and he was intrigued. 

For the brief time we talked, he was kind enough to give me some of his thoughts on the matter. He said to me that young black men and women always walk with a chip on their shoulder. I told him that growing up, it took me some time to understand why my mother told me to be extra careful around police or why she lectured me before I went out with my friends. One thing that radiated in my mind was when he told me that he, the deputy commissioner, feels nervous at some points around police. We talked about other aspects of the issue, but when he said that to me, I was almost oblivious to everything else he said.

I thought on it for a while, and I guess the funny part was that it wasn’t that surprising after all. When I think back to all the times I’ve heard of black men getting pulled over or harassed by the police, why should the deputy commissioner be an exception if they don’t recognize him? Just the other day, a car rolled up to me, yelled “niggerfaggot” and then sped away. At the time I didn’t realize it, but I felt just like I did whenever a police car drives past me and slows down. I was angry, nervous, but most of all, calculating. I had to think about whether or not I was going to have to fight or even if I should because self-defense against an officer doesn’t play out well if you are black.

It was disturbing to think that I even felt the same way in both instances. The topic of police brutality and harassment against black youth has been debated on for some time, but I think what gives me a unique perspective on it is being in college. 

One of the most socially conscious people in regards to racism and police brutality in the world is a black college student on a predominately white campus. My mother always taught me about black history because she didn’t think I learned enough about it in school. I remember rolling my eyes when she would make me read about Harriet Tubman, Crispus Attucks or the Civil Rights Movement. But through high school and up to now, it is something I cherish. 

After taking courses from Associate Professor of Africana Studies and History Brian Purnell and Assistant Professor of Africana Studies Judith Casselberry and learning in depth the details and struggles in black history, I find that it’s part of what makes me angry when I hear about police harassment of my people. After everything so many leaders and movements have accomplished, black youth still have to second guess all their movements when we go out or when we are around illegal activity.

After some thought, I find myself not only angry at corrupt police or the people in the car that shouted at me but at something bigger. I’m not sure whether to call it institutional racism or simply say that’s just how the world works.


