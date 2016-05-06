Little do most Bowdoin students know, a world famous celebrity is in their midst—in the world of RoboCup, that is. Dan Navarro ’16 has earned a spot as a referee for the Robot Soccer World Cup. 

The event is exactly what it sounds like—autonomous humanoid robot soccer players made by computer scientists compete in international competitions. The RoboCup tournament was founded in 1997 with the hope that by 2050, someone will have assembled a team of robot athletes that could beat the human FIFA World Cup champions of that year. However, Navarro sees this as an overly ambitious goal.

“Maybe one day in a hundred years it’ll happen, but we’re not even close,” said Navarro. 
Still, the event has generated a lot of hype globally. Navarro lists Iran, Australia and Germany as some of the world’s biggest RoboCup fanatics. In Germany, it’s broadcast on national television.
Navarro only found the sport during his sophomore year at Bowdoin. 

“My [first] year, I came in thinking I was going to be a physics major, but I was undeclared,” Navarro said. “My roommate was a computer science major, and he badgered me over and over again to take [Introduction to Computer Science]. I think I took it my sophomore fall.”
At the end of that year, Navarro was unable to find a physics research position, so he asked to do research with Professor of Computer Science Eric Chown. Chown invited Navarro to work with Bowdoin’s RoboCup team for the summer.

Although Navarro enjoys the work of programming the robots, he said that he prefers to referee RoboCup tournaments. 

He started by reffing games within his own pool. Navarro and his referee partner, Daniel Zeller ’15, practiced in those early games and came up with techniques that not only worked but also stood out. There are three types of referees in RoboCup: game controller, head ref and assistant ref. Navarro typically works as the game controller. 

“The game controller and the head ref have to be in really good communication,” said Navarro. “If [Zeller]—who was the head ref—said anything, I would always announce it back to him to confirm that I did it. A lot of teams don’t do that, and they have a lot of miscommunication.”
Miscommunication draws a frightening amount of anger from the diehard fans. According to him, the tournaments’ crowds noticed and appreciated Navarro’s efficient and audible communication skills. Their high approval ratings granted him the position of the assistant referee at the semifinals in Germany during his first year reffing and head referee in the final game in China his second year.

Navarro finds the high pressure environment of the Robot Soccer World Cup to be thrilling. He said that many programmers at the event are writing their Ph.D’s on robotics and have a lot on the line. 

“It’s really competitive,” he said. “Imagine a kid’s Little League game where the dads are shouting on the sideline times a million. These robots are people’s babies.”

Navarro noted an instance when the pressures from the crowd felt intense. A fellow referee had made an incorrect call; the rules on how to proceed were unclear. The correct call would have allowed Chile’s team to win the game and qualify for playoffs. 

“Instead, they didn’t leave their pool. Thad a huge fit. They were screaming and shouting at [Zeller.] I swear, they wanted to kill him,” Navarro said. “His shot at reffing in the finals was lost, so he was really sad. He was really scared of what they’d do to him.” 

Despite the intense pressure and ceaseless shouting, Navarro said he enjoys reffing.
Recently, Navarro has stopped participating in RoboCup due to his busy schedule, but he hopes to return to it some day. 

“I’ve always said that my ideal job would be to get a fellowship to be a professional ref for the league,” said Navarro. 