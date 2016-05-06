Despite a 21-15-2 overall record, the Bowdoin softball team missed the NESCAC playoffs after finishing 6-6 in conference play. Both the players and the head coach pointed to inconsistency as a main reason for missing the postseason. 

“We were inconsistent at the wrong times,” Head Coach Ryan Sullivan said. “We had some average weekends, and some of those average weekends came against conference teams.” 
“We weren’t able to string all the parts of the game together at one time. That was our biggest downfall this season,” said Emily Griffin ’17.

According to Sullivan, in addition to general inconsistency, the team struggled with communication, especially during the first part of the season. 

“In Florida, we weren’t communicating well on defense, and as hitters, our pitch selection wasn’t great,” Sullivan said. 

Griffin agreed that communication was the Achilles’ heel of the team.

“Communication killed us at the beginning of the season,” Griffin said. “Teams got a few more infield hits than they normally would.” 

However, after a rough start to the season in Florida, the team began to improve, especially offensively. According to Sullivan, the team’s batting average went up 40 points after Florida, ironically against better pitching. Despite these improvements and a promising lineup, the team wasn’t to make the postseason. 

“We have such an enormous amount of talent and more depth and talent in the lineup than in past years. We thought we had it,” Griffin said.  

Despite a disappointing season, the team ended on a high note. Last Saturday, after losing the first game of a double header to Trinity at home, 3-2, Bowdoin won in extra innings on a walk-off home run by power-hitting infielder Marisa O’Toole ’17. 

“That was an amazing moment,” Griffin said. “There were several people, including myself, crying and hugging her after the game.”     

The team will lose three impact seniors in Julia Geaumont, Katie Gately and Nicole Nelson. Geaumont leaves Bowdoin with her name firmly etched in the school record books. As a hitter, she graduates as the single-season home run leader, with eight in 2015, and in the circle, she finishes second all-time in career wins with 46 and third in career winning percentage at 0.767.

She also won the most games in a single season for a Polar Bear pitcher with 16 wins last year. In 2016, she led the conference in innings pitched with 125 and was third in earned run average at 2.35. 

Gately will graduate as one of Bowdoin’s top all-time home run hitters.

Sullivan emphasized that the team will miss the seniors. 

“They were great captains for us. They were incredibly committed to themselves, to the program and to their teammates,” Sullivan said. “They were all in about what we’re trying to do as a program. It was really a gift to the coaching staff.” 

Looking to next season, infielder Natalie Edwards ’18 and catcher Claire McCarthy ’18 will play key roles on the team next year in replacing the offensive production of Geaumont and Gately.

The Polar Bears also hope that Caroline Rice ’19 can repeat her impressive performance as a first year this season. She finished second in the NESCAC in batting average, hitting an even 0.500.

“[Rice has] hit unbelievably this season,” Griffin said. “We have a joke with her that she’s the queen of doubles. She only hits doubles.” 

The NESCAC playoffs will start today at Williams, with Trinity facing Williams and Amherst facing Tufts. 