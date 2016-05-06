The men’s tennis team closed out the season with a close-fought loss to Tufts as it heads into the NESCAC playoffs this weekend. The Polar Bears enter the tournament as the second seed, which earns them a first-round bye as they wait to play the winner of the third-seeded Williams and sixth-seeded Amherst match.

While the Polar Bears started off leading 2-1 after the doubles matches, they ultimately fell to the Jumbos 5-4, with the final match decided by a two-point margin.

“We competed to the best of our ability and were as focused as possible given the conditions. It’s hard to be proud of any loss, but I think it’s really healthy to encounter adversity,” said captain Luke Trinka ’16. “This is a match that we walk away from not feeling like there are a bunch of things we could’ve done to win the match, but like we did everything we possibly could that was in our control to try and achieve the best possible result, and it just didn’t go our way.”

While ending the season with one of the only two losses for the program this spring is disappointing, the team looks to use this loss as motivation to work hard and stay focused going into the postseason this weekend.

“If we needed any further validation that no team is good enough to simply show up and win, that’s it,” said captain Chase Savage ’16. “It’s probably the best dose of reality from the standpoint of just knowing that we have to bring it every single match, both in terms of energy and also finding a way to play our best.”

Tufts, ranked fifth in the NESCAC and 13th nationally, is only one of the formidable opponents in the NESCAC tournament this weekend. All six competing teams are ranked in the top 15 nationally. While decisive 8-1 and 9-0 victories against Williams and Amherst respectively during the regular season bode well for the team’s success, the players refuse to take their position for granted.

“It’s really easy to look at box scores and say we’re going to walk in and waltz our way through Saturday. We’re not going to,” said Savage. “It’s going to be a grind. If we play Williams, I guarantee they’re going to come at us and come at us hard. If it’s Amherst, they have to win NESCACs in order to make NCAAs this year, so all their guys are going to come out and swing from the hip. So we can’t by any stretch look past Saturday.”

This year, the team enters the tournament as the second seed, matching the highest seeding in program history, and closes out the season with a record of 14-2, the strongest regular season record in recent team history. Head Coach Conor Smith noted that one critical difference with this year’s team is much stronger doubles play.

“With previous teams, we had been playing pretty consistent top-10, maybe even top-five, singles, but you couldn’t say that about our doubles,” said Smith. “If we evaluated our fall results, we had a good fall singles-wise, but we really didn’t doubles-wise. We still had a long way to go, and the guys did a great job of committing themselves in the off season to improving that and getting prepared for the season.”

From the off season to playoffs, hard work and commitment have enabled the players to continue improving in all aspects of their play and progress to the dominant force they are today.

“This team’s work ethic is pretty unparalleled to any former Bowdoin tennis team that I’ve been on,” said Trinka. “It’s not just the hours that the guys spend on the court or that people spend in the gym. There’s a lot of mental preparation that goes into the sport as well, and that has been one of the major reasons why we’ve done so well so far.”
Bowdoin plays its first match at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow at Bates.