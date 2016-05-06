This October, men’s club rugby Head Coach Rick Scala announced that he would step down at the close of the 2015-2016 season, after thirty years at the helm of the program.
Scala’s coaching position has not yet been filled for the fall season.

Scala hopes to continue to work with the team in the fall in a reduced role. Still, it marks the end of a longstanding and successful era for the team. 

Scala is known for his effective blend of coaching players and teaching the game of rugby. He has had great success in bringing in players who have never played before and teaching them the game. According to current players, Scala focuses on getting players to love and enjoy the sport, which breeds a sense of devotion among players.

Scala reflected on his time at Bowdoin and his favorite parts of coaching over the years, emphasizing that the relationships he created with players and coaches have been highlights, providing him with many lifelong friends.

“More than I can count,” said Scala.  

One of the most important elements to the rugby team is its network of dedicated alumni. Under Scala, the program has created an atmosphere of team camaraderie from the first week of practice well into each player’s life after Bowdoin. 

Coach Scala went out on a high note with an outstanding team performance at the Beast of the East tournament on April 23-24. The team fought hard all weekend, earning a runner up finish in the event. The semi-final victory against Colby, a major rival, was a highlight of the weekend.

The Polar Bears started the tournament strong with a commanding victory over Massachusetts Maritime. In game two, the team jumped to an early lead against Babson and had to withstand a late surge by the Beavers to hold on to the win. The two wins on the first day earned the Polar Bears a spot in the quarterfinals the following day. 

The next day the team managed a convincing win versus Western Connecticut for the third straight win of the tournament. 

Next up was Colby. After a hard- fought match the contest remained tied at the final whistle and went to sudden death overtime. In the second five-minute period, Zeph Williams ’19 found space on the outside and, about to score the winning try, was taken down when a Colby player tackled him illegally around the neck. The Polar Bears were awarded a penalty try and won the match 17-12.

The weekend was a real capstone for Scala’s tenure as head coach.

“This spring we had a relatively inexperienced squad that really rose to the occasion,” said Scala. “Usually it takes some time before the players get to the level where they can compete on the championship level, and they ended up being runner up in the largest collegiate tournament in the world.”  

Of the final four teams in the tournament, three are from Maine. 

“I think that the Maine league is better top to bottom than most of the other leagues,” said Scala. “A lot of the other leagues may have one or two really good teams, but it drops off quickly. There is not much of a falloff in Maine.” 

Scala noted that the strength of the competition in Maine is great for the team because it fosters an excellent environment for team-wide improvement. Every game forces the team to work hard to meet the high bar of competition and, with Scala at the helm, the team enjoyed remarkable success this past year.