Ganong began as the senior vice president for developmet and alumni relations in January 2014. Before him, Kelly Kerner served in the role for two years.Following the departure of Rick Ganong '86 at the end of June, Scott Meiklejohn will take over as senior vice president for development and alumni relations and Whitney Soule will replace Meiklejohn as the dean of admissions and financial aid. The moves will coincide with the departure of Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration & Treasurer Katy Longley '76, who announced recently that she would be leaving the College for the Jackson Laboratory. 

Meiklejohn began his career at Bowdoin in the development office in 1997 and has been the dean of admissions and financial aid since December 2009.

“There is no one better equipped than Scott to take on this critical role for Bowdoin,” said President Clayton Rose. “He knows our alumni, donors and trustees, and he understands Bowdoin’s values, traditions and aspirations. I am very excited about our partnership and the work ahead.”

Soule, who is currently the director of admissions, will join the College's leadership team. She joined the admissions office in 2008.

“Whitney is among the most talented and respected admissions professionals in the nation,” Rose said. “She has demonstrated a deep understanding of what it takes to attract, admit and matriculate gifted students who will thrive at Bowdoin and who make our community stronger year after year.”

Ganong began as the senior vice president for developmet and alumni relations in January 2014. Before him, Kelly Kerner served in the role for two years.