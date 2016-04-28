In a last minute announcement, Waka Flocka Flame rescheduled his performance at the College from tonight to Saturday at 3:00 p.m. An unexpected flight cancellation left him stranded in Denver and no East Coast flights were available, according to an email to all students from the Entertainment Board (eBoard).

Waka Flocka is the second performer to cancel an Ivies act this year. MØ, the headlining performer for Saturday’s concert, cancelled her Bowdoin show and others in the Northeast at the end of March.

Student band Duck Blind, scheduled to open for Waka Flocka, will still perform at 10 p.m. Student DJ Nabil Odulate ’16 will perform afterwards.

Julian Andrews, Jono Gruber, Meg Robbins and Emily Weyrauch contributed to this report.