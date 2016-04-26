After eight months, 11 columns, 5873 words, 15.4 liters of wine and a grand total of four Bowdoin Orient online comments (Special thanks to “JC Strobaugh,” “Bear Grillis,” “eicrow,” and “Eduquest!”), our illustrious tenure at the Bottom of the Barrel is coming to a close. Though we have prided ourselves on our disruptive approach to collegiate wine criticism, we must also acknowledge that we too stand on the shoulders of giants. Therefore, for our final entry, we would like to offer an homage to Bryce Ervin and Brandon Oullette’s canonical April 17, 2015 installment: “Wine juice boxes: an Ivies alternative to bring our your inner child.” [Note that the following is a cross-platform, hypertextual companion to our celebrated April 25, 2016, Monday night master class “Bottom of the Barrel Presents: An Evening with Martin and Will: Imbibing on a Budget: A Vinophile’s Guide to Ivies.”]

We managed this year to find some metaphorical liquid diamonds in the proverbial rough of Hannaford’s wine aisle, but because of our self-imposed $10 budget constraint, we have also drunk a lot of shit wine. As a result, we have become viticultural virtuosos of jazz-like improvisation, adroitly converting our duds into more palatable blended beverages. Mimosas, sangria, even the exotic kalimotxo (red wine and Coca-Cola) are straight-shooting arrows in our quiver of taste.

However, our literary forefathers enlightened us to the potential for a drinkable Ivies wine that can be consumed unadulterated and without concern for grave glassware-induced injury. In a stunning Shakespearean betrayal, we sojourned to Bootleggers rather than Hannaford for our last dive to the Bottom of the Barrel. The tony wine refrigerator lining the back wall impressed us immediately. Drawn to the hypnotizing hum of properly preserved wine, we soon found exactly what we wanted. Just barely within reach on the top shelf stood two prismatic 1 L Tetra Pack® containers of Bandit® Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay ($7.99). Boxed wine seemed a natural extension of our tendency towards hexahedral beverage consumption, as evidenced by our well-documented Facebook official relationship with Boxed Water®.

Twisting open the conveniently re-sealable plastic lid, we were surprised to find two crisp whites sequestered within the aesthetically pleasing packaging. We expected a wine that claims to have been “born to run” to be revolutionary in all aspects, but perhaps the real act of rebellion was managing to combine extreme mobility with dependably good flavors. We wholeheartedly endorse Bandit® and its myriad of varieties as the key to a safe Dionysian Ivies experience.

Despite our longstanding pecuniary feud with the editorial staff, we would be remiss if we did not thank the Orient for providing us with an occasionally read public platform in which to hone our wine-based bona fides. Look out for our upcoming blog featuring our reviews of the Mongolian delicacy airag.

Tonight’s Soundtrack: “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel (from "The Graduate: Music from the Broadway Comedy").

Will: “I hope this column gets me endorsed for ‘entrepreneurship’ and ‘editorial experience’ on LinkedIn.”

Martin: “Is this column a failure if I still think all white wines taste the same?”

Nose: 2/5
Body: 3/5
Mouthfeel: 4/5
Legs: ?/5
Taste: 4/5