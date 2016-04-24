Bowdoin Student Government (BSG) general election results were released tonight by BSG President Danny Mejia-Cruz '16 and Vice President for BSG Affairs Michelle Kruk '16 in an email to the Orient.  

President
Harriet Fisher ’17: 668—WINNER
Justin J. Pearson ’17: 575

Vice President for Student Government Affairs
Reed Fernandez ’17: 663—WINNER
Jacob Russell ’17: 578

Vice President for Student Affairs
Maurice Asare ’19: 284
Jodi Kraushar ’17: 461
Benjamin Painter ’19: 496—WINNER

Vice President for Academic Affairs
Jack Arnholz ’19: 565
Evelyn Sanchez Gonzalez ’17: 676—WINNER

Vice President for Student Organizations
Arindam Jurakhan ’17: 474
Kelsey Scarlett ’17: 767—WINNER

Vice President for the Treasury
Irfan Alam ’18: 843—WINNER
Dave Berlin ’19: 398

Vice President for Facilities and Sustainability
Carlie Rutan ’19: 1,241—WINNER