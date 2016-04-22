For the eighth year in a row, Bowdoin and three other schools will compete in the Robocup U.S. Open today and tomorrow in Watson Arena. Students on Bowdoin’s Robocup team, the Northern Bites, program small humanoid robots to play soccer autonomously. The Bites will have their first match today at 1 p.m. against the University of Miami. This evening at 9 p.m., the Bites will face off against the University of Pennsylvania. Bowdoin will play in one more match tomorrow before the final match at 8:30 p.m. to determine the tournament’s winner. Further matches will include a “drop-in challenge” today and tomorrow where robots on opposing teams will play on the same side. In addition, Bowdoin will host a no-Wi-Fi challenge and an outdoors challenge tomorrow, testing the robots’ abilities to play in suboptimal conditions.