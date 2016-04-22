If you asked me my 2003 Little League batting average, I wouldn’t have a clue. If I had to take a guess though, it was probably around .190, and that’s being generous because quite frankly, I was a mediocre Little League player.

My transition from high school to Bowdoin was definitely easier than the puzzling transition some face when coming into Bowdoin. I had an immediate group of friends. I had 80 friends to choose from when it came to whom I was going to sit with in the dining hall. I had people to go out with on Thursday but also Friday and Saturday as well. These were my circumstances.

Nearly 50 percent of Bowdoin’s campus is compiled of varsity athletes. I would also agree that “athlete/non-athlete” is a strong divide amongst our campus. The extent of that is where discussion surfaces. The connotation that some individuals associate with particular sports teams is quite simply repulsive. At the same time, it’s also hysterical because of the level of naivety.

Yes, I spend an overwhelming amount of time with the members of my football team. I live with them. I travel with them. I spend weekends at their houses in Cape Cod playing spike ball and going to the beach. I invite their families over for dinner. I ask them for advice about girls. I do everything with them, and this is because I share something so unique with them that no non-athlete will ever understand.

Speaking about football explicitly, I show up to Bowdoin every summer two weeks before many others even start packing to return back to school. Most students are still back home at leisure, finishing up a summer internship or even traveling throughout Brazil. Some might be having Bud Lights on the deck with some friends or roaming the Bay Area in a van and some suave shades. Meanwhile, I’m in full pads on an 89-degree Maine summer day, headed out to the second practice of the day.

Being a part of a sports team is more than just what meets the eye. The lessons I’ve learned, the people I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had are all things that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I’ve learned to lose and how to be resilient. I’ve learned about hard work and putting in the extra time and commitment. I’ve learned about passion, respect and how to be a leader. I’ve won on Thanksgiving Day in front of my entire high school town, family and friends. I’ve lost 9 games in a season, more than once. I’ve cried because of failure. I’ve smiled because I was the happiest I’ve ever been. I’ve met some of my best friends in the entire world, whom I consider brothers and my family. I’ve done this all with my teammates. They’ve been through it all with me. I could be having the worst day in the world; it’s usually Tuesdays for me. Just getting out of class, I’ll meander down to the locker room where I get dressed with 50 other men. I hustle out to a field where I put in two and a half hours of blood, sweat and tears with my best friends. After that, I hop in a shower with them and then walk out, hoping not to get towel whipped. Then, I go to dinner with them, and shortly thereafter we’re in the library hitting the books together. When you’re on a team, you become close with people in a way different than any other experience. Your teammates become your family. We have an unspoken commitment to each other that won’t be broken.

Athletes at Bowdoin, particularly males on the ice hockey, football and lacrosse teams, carry predominantly negative associations. We’re not just dumb jocks that like to devour Natty Light and skip class. We all didn’t get into Bowdoin strictly because of our sport. We all aren’t naïve and politically uneducated.  We all don’t strictly associate with athletes. Some of us have the best GPAs in the school. Some of us don’t drink. Some of us aren’t working at Barclays or State Street after graduation but actually going to medical school or traveling the world. Some of us have a best friend that’s never played a sport. We are active members in student government. We are mentors through Big Brother Big Sister. We are members of a cappella. We are future teachers and scientists. For a campus that discusses the subject of stereotypes so much, we need to realize it’s a two-way street.

Are you up at 6:45 a.m. on a frigid winter morning, hurrying off to speed training in Morrell, even though you were up until 2:30 a.m. working on your physics problem set? Do you have three classes on Tuesday, practice at four, Peer Health at seven and a 10-page essay due tomorrow?

I am so grateful for being given the opportunity to attend Bowdoin. The opportunities Bowdoin has bestowed upon me can’t be put into words. Some fine gentlemen on the men’s lacrosse team were shamed for being rewarded with top-notch jobs. One might say they only got their jobs because of connections and having played on a varsity sports team. Yes, that might be the case, but what is wrong with that? They may have gotten in touch with a partner at one of the firms because he’s a Bowdoin men’s lacrosse alumnus. In their interviews, they probably prided themselves on lacrosse and the experiences they’ve had with the sport. What they did wasn’t immoral in any fashion. They separated themselves from the rest of the pack and sold themselves on things that are applicable to any job. We should applaud them for their achievements.

Sports teams play a pivotal role at schools like Bowdoin. I accept that this comes with positives and negatives, but to have the thought of getting rid of sports teams is perplexing and baffling.

I don’t want to take away the accomplishments of non-athletes. You all are some of the brightest, smartest, most talented students on the campus. I’m not saying you don’t know what hard work is or what being a leader is like. I’m not saying you can’t get a job at Prudential or Cowen. You can have all of that, but you don’t know about it from the angle of being on a sports team here, and that’s fine.

Bowdoin is filled with bright, talented and goal-oriented students. Instead of dragging down your peers for getting great jobs, how about you work on what you need to work on so that you can accomplish what you want to do. Division is always going to take its toll; that’s just the way the wheel turns. It’s what you make of it though that matters. I didn’t know my playing football and predominantly associating with football and lacrosse players was taking a toll on my peers’ lives. I’m sorry for that. Let’s grow up and not be ridiculous, incoherent and sour.

Athletes come in peace.

I’m happy to be abroad away from the whining and complaining. Na zdravÍ (cheers) from Prague.

Rajathurai Nagarajah is a member of the Class of 2017.