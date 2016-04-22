I am a NARP. Not the kind of NARP who played varsity sports in high school and went a different route in college; I’ve never played a sport, I can’t catch a ball, the weight room scares me and I would rather watch Netflix than break a sweat any day. I have a great group of NARP friends who share some similar sentiments, but many of the people whom I love the most at this school are varsity athletes. I know this is not a universal phenomenon, but it’s also not uncommon.

However, disagreeing with the fact that there is a divide between non-athletes and athletes on this campus would be naïve. We all know what a Gatorade water bottle means, and team attire is more common than Bean Boots. That being said, I think some of the issues brought up in the recent article “Sports at Bowdoin Perpetuate a Culture of Division” are problematic. The culture at Bowdoin is defined by students, and we all need to recognize our own roles in perpetuating division on this campus, whether it is due to athletics, race, class or gender.

When people ask me why I love Bowdoin, my answer has never changed: everyone here has a passion. Some are passionate about academics, some love the stage, some love the outdoors and a large portion of our student body finds passion in athletics. Let’s face it: some of our passions are expensive. One reason Bowdoin is such a special place is that it provides all of us, no matter where we come from, the resources to pursue our passions and discover new ones. The school’s large endowment and generous alumni make it possible for us to continue to have all kinds of educational, extracurricular and, yes, athletic opportunities at Bowdoin. None of us has the right to say whose passion is more valuable or more deserving of Bowdoin’s money.

When I cheer my friends on from the sidelines, I see them doing what they love, and I watch them grow after big wins or losses, as they push themselves to their limits physically and mentally. Sports, to them, are a lot more than Gatorade bottles or team sweatshirts. They love what they do and have the privilege to go to a school capable of funding that passion. Just like you may choose to spend your time hiking or in rehearsal for a play, varsity athletes choose to dedicate hours of their days to practice. Many of them participate in other activities and still graduate with top grades. And yes, many of them do graduate and go on to finance and business. But in 2010, 35 percent of Bowdoin’s entire graduating class continued on to jobs in finance and business, making up a larger percentage than any other field. Bowdoin students in general go on to finance, not just athletes. So while it may be true that sports attract and nurture a competitive group, so does an academically rigorous and prestigious school like Bowdoin.

Blaming Bowdoin athletics for breeding selfish, competitive and exclusive people is extremely hurtful to those who have committed hard work and hours every day for decades of their lives to a sport they love. They have become incredible team players, making them fiercely loyal friends; they have become hard working and driven. Blaming athletes and the Bowdoin athletic program for the divide that we all feel exacerbates the problem. We are adults; we do not need the administration to restrict or eliminate athletics because we can’t find a way to become united on campus. Instead, we all need to recognize that there is hurtful judgment among athletes and non-athletes alike, and we all need to take responsibility for the culture we create.

Lucy Tomb is a member of the Class of 2016.