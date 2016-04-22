Contrary to what many Bowdoin students suggest is popular belief, Bowdoin students, athletes and non-athletes alike, past and present, start their Bowdoin careers with equal access to the College’s resources and unrestricted potential to succeed. Although an athlete’s four-year trajectory may differ from that of a non-athlete, the process is much of the same. We all arrive on campus our first year eager to meet new people on our orientation trips, we build upon these early friendships and find new ones along the way and many of us will leave wishing we had more time together. Being a member of a sports team does not make this process any easier or any more difficult; it can, however, make it more enjoyable. I have played sports since my grandfather could fit a baseball glove on my hand, and since those days, I have learned a great deal about the kinds of things that I’m good at and the kinds of things that I should stay away from. If I had a Little League batting average of 0.000, I would have given up on the dream of becoming a professional baseball player early on as well, just as my pathetic attempts to figure out how to play the drums, saxophone and trumpet in the first grade dashed my interest in becoming a musician. Some Bowdoin students hit .700 in Little League and followed that passion until it found them a spot on the Bowdoin baseball team. Other Bowdoin students chose to dedicate more time to fine-tuning their musical craft and followed this passion until it ultimately landed them a seat in the Bowdoin orchestra.

Yes, athletes inherently fall into a niche upon arriving on campus, and yes, the system of social compartmentalization that is in place is reproduced when a new school year kicks off each fall, but being a member of a sports team compartmentalizes to the same degree that being a member of a Bowdoin ensemble does. Just as they do on every college campus, these social divides exist at Bowdoin, and that’s okay. Bowdoin students choose to bring their intellectual, artistic and athletic talents to Brunswick, seeking four years of truth, meaning and beauty. In this pursuit, social divides arise naturally. These divides foster difference, but at the same time, they encourage understanding. Athletes and non-athletes at Bowdoin are multidimensional individuals with more things in common than it may seem, and neither benefits at the expense of the other. As Bowdoin students, we all pride ourselves on our work ethic, we challenge ourselves physically and mentally and we set the bar impossibly high for ourselves. Just as many athletes find joy in watching a student performance in the Chapel, many non-athletes consider the annual Bowdoin-Colby hockey game to be a highlight of their school year. Bowdoin students’ interests aren’t always aligned, and they’re not supposed to be. It is counterproductive, then, to cite these divides as detrimental to our growth in our four years here. Finding a niche at college is normal, and joining a team is just one of the many ways in which a person can do so.

 Some critics at Bowdoin view this division as a lead weight burdening their college experience; others may simply deny its existence. To the latter argument, it is clear that division does exist among athletes and non-athletes at Bowdoin. If it did not, lunch tables in our dining halls wouldn’t be territorial. To the former argument, specifically to those who feel as though sports are coming at the expense of student life and “the worst thing about Bowdoin’s culture,” doesn’t the very existence of sports teams promote the Offer of the College, “To lose yourself in generous enthusiasms and cooperate with others for common ends”? Student athletes chose to attend Bowdoin not for the perks that come with being a part of one of its sports teams. We signed up for eight months of winter because in our eyes, it offered the best opportunity to pursue our interests, and in doing so, grow as students, athletes and individuals.

Rather than considering “the group of white male lacrosse players” beneficiaries of the divisive system that Bowdoin has in place, why not praise them for chasing the passions that they found during their Bowdoin tenures? It is no coincidence that Bowdoin athletes, like the ones aforementioned, were successful in their job search. Athletes, by nature, are encouraging leaders, motivated teammates and fierce competitors; for these reasons, they know accountability, how to manage their time and how to receive and respond to constructive criticism. These skills build a foundation for self-sufficiency, team efficiency and proactivity, all of which are characteristics that employers look for in applicants. Athletes can and do use their varsity membership as an in with potential employers, but they are not handed their jobs because of a Bowdoin connection. Athletic membership is an icebreaker, not a be-all and end-all. Bowdoin athletes do not exploit the system that is in place; they make the most of it, just as everyone else at Bowdoin does.

