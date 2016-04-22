At first glance, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders hold nothing in common. The first smacks of Mussolini or, at best, Italy’s slick, narcissistic Silvio Bruscolini. The other is a man of strong moral integrity and prophetic fervor, even if his ideas are, to quote Peter Berger, the “illusions of the 60s preserved in amber.” But on issues of globalization and trade, both Sanders and Trump are now strange bedfellows, denouncing an established, bipartisan Washington consensus. Their rhetoric over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), China and lost manufacturing jobs helps explain Trump’s ascendency in the Rust Belt and Sanders’ surprising March win in Michigan. Regardless of their candidacies’ final trajectories, their protectionism has changed the discourse of their parties. But not for the better.

In reality, free trade and globalization has generally benefited the United States. Trade with China, for example, has saved every American almost $250 a year. Cheaper goods have been a great help for low-income Americans, and an economic “fortress America” would cause them to lose 62 percent of their purchasing power. The Economist points out that the automobile, aerospace and agriculture industries benefit greatly through exports to China. Through NAFTA, Mexico is now a leading market for American imports, bigger than all of Latin America combined. With greater economic integration, there is now a range of cross-border business projects, with manufactured goods produced jointly by both American and Mexican workers.

Free trade causes job losses in America, but its impact is wildly exaggerated. A recent study found that about one fifth of manufacturing job losses between 1999 and 2011 can be attributed to Chinese competition. James Pethokoukis writes that the real culprit is technology, and I don’t hear (yet) Luddite calls to smash the robots to “save jobs.” The American automotive industry has declined not because of “slave wages in Mexico and China” but decades of company mismanagement compared to German and Japanese rivals. Sanders’ protectionism and concern for global poverty are a mismatch.  After all, thanks primarily to globalization and economic development, the number of people in the world living on $1 a day has dropped by 80 percent. This, writes Arthur Brooks of The American Enterprise Institute, “is the greatest anti poverty achievement in world history.” Sanders’ love for all things Nordic does not seemingly apply to free trade. Scandinavian countries are actually among the world’s most open economies.

If this dual left-right populism results in poor policy, it speaks to legitimate anger among Americans left behind by globalization. A 2013 American Economic Review study found that the regions most affected by Chinese manufacturing competition “saw higher unemployment, lower labor force participation rates, and reduced wages.” Our political leadership did not put sufficient ground work into supporting American manufacturing communities navigating the impact of free trade. We should move towards generous wage subsidies to help laid off factory workers transitioning into lower paying jobs, more job training programs and an attractive business climate to draw manufacturing back to the United States, which can more easily compete with developing countries thanks to rising automation. But instead of offering forward looking proposals, Trump and Sanders provide a dose of “nostalgia economics” based on an outdated, untenable 1950s economic model.

This protectionist surge would be rather meaningless if the candidates were simply shouting at old windmills. But we now see fierce opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on both sides of the aisles. This 12-nation trade deal is understood by the Obama administration as the foundation of an American pivot to Asia and a partial containment of Chinese regional ambitions. The TPP would allow American companies to more fully compete in a market that would contain 40 percent of the world’s GDP. Hardly a Trojan horse of unhinged neoliberalism, TPP negotiations have actually advanced important reforms in developing countries, such as collective action against overfishing and the formation of independent labor unions in Vietnam.

Sadly, ill-informed reactions on the left and right are putting at risk one of President Obama’s most important foreign policy achievements. It is another sad example of Hillary Clinton’s pandering to an increasingly ideological, hardline leftist Democratic base. After once calling TPP “the gold standard for trade deals,” Hillary Clinton now opposes the agreement. Such questionably sincere shifts are reminder that the Clintonian “Third Way” liberalism of the 1990s is increasingly untenable among a more rigid American Left.

The new anger against trade is not mere pandering on a peripheral issue. It points to a broader problem in public discourse. David Brooks cleverly calls this the recent slide into “single storyism—candidates reducing complex issues to simple fables.” Both Sanders and Trump have made scapegoats the heart of their campaign narratives, whether it’s the “millionaires and billionaires,” “the establishment,” “China” or “the Mexicans.” In Sanders’ case, that resentment is reasonable in light of our Great Recession. But to build an entire “revolution” on it makes difficult responsible decision making. The practical impact of a policy choice becomes less important than its symbolic need to “stick it to the man.” This allows for self-righteous denunciations of Hillary Clinton’s obviously progressive policy proposals, whether a $12 federal minimum wage or a financial reform plan endorsed by Paul Krugman and Barney Frank. It is ironic (but expected) that the most vicious attacks on Clinton’s more centrist approach comes from college students and graduates, who ideally learned skills of nuance and even-handedness through their education. But expected, since, on most American college campuses today, whether an idea symbolically “looks” or “feels” progressive is far more important than its actual validity or effectiveness (see BDS slandering of Israel or fossil fuel divestment).

The rise of both democracies and global economic prosperity in the post-war era was not built on the United Nations, feel good humanitarianism or inevitable laws of history. This liberal world order underwritten by American power. Broadly free trade and open markets are pillars of its survival, and the United States must protect them even as we deal with inevitable drawbacks and uneven costs. It will fall upon the American people to resist the siren calls of isolationism and protectionism. Let us heed Charles Krauthammer that, in regards to America's global leadership, its “decline—or continued ascendency—is in our hands.”