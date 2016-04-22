As the College considers a long-term facilities plan and the long-term goals for our campus—including both how to make Bowdoin carbon neutral and more welcoming to a diverse student body—transportation must be an important part of the equation. In my opinion, the issue of transportation is a clear intersection of two (behemoth) issues: climate change and social equity.


Bowdoin Student Government currently subsidizes some travel to Portland and Freeport on weekends and provides Brunswick Taxi service within a mile of campus during certain hours. But shuttle reservations need to be planned in advance, and getting to the airport still costs $49. What if Brunswick and Midcoast Maine had frequent and convenient public transit? What if you didn’t feel the need to have a car on campus or didn’t feel disadvantaged by not having one? 


With the Brunswick Landing (the former Naval base) growing rapidly in business and innovation opportunities, the Portland METRO bus expanding commuter service up to Freeport this spring and a new and enthusiastic operator of the local Brunswick Explorer bus, the time is ripe for a productive partnership between the College and town. We need to discuss how more and better transit would benefit the whole community. A wide array of potential supporters (businesses, hospital, banks etc.) could join the College in a community effort that has the potential to reduce fossil fuel pollution and help many community members. 
Let’s work with the greater community—for the greater good.

Karen Topp
Senior Lecturer in Physics 