I need to start by admitting my own personal bias. I am a senior who has been in-season for all eight semesters here at Bowdoin. I was a member of the football team for the last four years, and I am currently finishing my final season as a member of the track team.

Although I have been a part of other groups on campus (I was an RA for two years, and I am currently a first year proctor in Coleman), my college experience has been defined by my athletic commitments. When I think back upon my time here at Bowdoin, I am sure I will remember the times I spent on the practice fields down at Farley Field House and the close friendships I formed with both guys and girls on my respective teams. So, yes, I am not a neutral third party.

One of Jesse Ortiz’s stranger critiques of athletics here at Bowdoin was that teams seemed to perpetuate socio-economic differences on campus. The cis-gender white athlete (potentially the newest swear word) has an unfair advantage when it comes to competing for jobs. While I am certainly not an employment expert, I can confidently say that it is not surprising that employers—especially those in financial sector—are actively looking to hire individuals who have shown that they enjoy competition.

College athletics demonstrates time management skills and indicates to others that you can work well with a team. So do athletes have a leg-up or an advantage when it comes to looking for some jobs? Yes, certainly, but it would be absurd to view this as unfair. What people do in college, their co-curricular activities, indicate what they are passionate about and demonstrates skills and values to prospective employees. Does writing for the school newspaper, as Ortiz does, advance them in their job search? I believe that it should, and I certainly hope that it does.

Instead of attempting to poke holes in Ortiz’s argument, I would rather highlight the positive effect of athletics on campus. Many of the community outreach projects are led by teams and coaches. Events like Relay For Life, the Midcoast Hunger Food Bank and the Bone Marrow Drive are all organized and run by coaches and student athletes. Just last week, I was fortunate enough to help out at the Special Olympics swim meet that happened down at the Greason Pool. Anisa LaRochelle, a junior on the women’s lacrosse team, single handedly organized the event, which would not have been possible to run without the help of roughly 50 Bowdoin students—both athletes and non-athletes alike.

While I realize that this probably reads as defensive reaction to Ortiz’s article (“Look, athletes are not bad; after all, we do community service…”), I also think that it is important to acknowledge the psychological aspects of athletics on students.

Countless studies find that through athletics, male students develop higher than average social skills and high degrees of empathy. Female athletes have also been shown to develop higher degrees of autonomy and a strong sense of self due to their involvement in athletics. I am sure that any athlete at Bowdoin can speak to the fact that they have grown personally through their commitment to Bowdoin athletics.

As liberal arts students, individuals who came to a small college with the intent of getting involved, it is important that we recognize that athletics, just like the arts, are not extracurricular activities, but instead cocurricular. These engagements are integral aspects of the Bowdoin experience. Without sounding cliché, I believe I have learned more about commitment, communication and resiliency through my time spent in the gym, track and on the field than I have in the classroom.

Finally, I will admit that athletics at Bowdoin does have the ability to polarize individuals. Do athletes tend to spend a significant amount of time together? Yes. But so do my first years living together on the second floor of Coleman. People form relationships, for better or worse, based on shared experiences. Regardless of whether these experiences are athletics, a cappella or your first year roommates, it is naïve to think that eliminating athletics at Bowdoin will eliminate “group” or clique culture.

 I have loved my experience here at Bowdoin and this, in large part, has to do with the relationships that I have formed with teammates and coaches. This is, in no way, shape or form, an objective or neutral response to Ortiz but only because it is impossible for me to separate my emotions from my experiences with Bowdoin athletics.

Seamus Power is a member of the Class of 2016.