“It’s a marathon, not a sprint.” These are the pre-Ivies words passed down by time-weathered seniors to the dewy-eyed first years as they receive wads of crumpled-up bills in exchange for three oddly-shaped backpacks, bursting at the seams with “books.” These seniors speak from experience. Every Ivies veteran has seen at least one friend black out at Laddio, get tucked into bed at 8:45pm on Thursday or take an unplanned nap on Coe Quad on their way to Brunswick Quad. To pass the test of Ivies weekend (or Ivies week, we don’t judge), oftentimes the measured pounding of beers will set you in better stead than the frantic ripping of shots. But what can you do, you may ask, if Keystones or Natty Lites just don’t cut it for your refined taste in beer? Must you sacrifice quality for quantity?

Enter: the Session IPA. For those of you have not experienced this genre of IPA, let us elaborate. Despite our best efforts to find a smart sounding, technical explanation for the difference in the brewing process, the main distinction between a Session IPA and a standard issue IPA is the alcohol level. Designed for beer lovers to consume for lengthy periods of time (or a drinking session), an IPA is considered a Session if it runs in the 3 to 5% ABV range, as opposed to the 6+% of most standard IPAs.  The true beauty of a Session IPA is that, when done properly, the alcohol content is the only aspect that gets diminished. The bright, hoppy aroma and the refreshing bitter taste that are integral to the IPA’s identity remain largely intact.

First up to the plate was the All Day IPA from Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The All Day has become a staple in the recent Session IPA surge, and we quickly learned why. It is sold most commonly in a 15-can pack, likely packaged for throwing in the back of a car for a weekend of outdoor adventures as evidenced by their logo–a canoe strapped to an old station wagon headed into the woods. Shan also had the chance to field-test the All Day at a certain island-music-themed ski festival last weekend, and can wholeheartedly attest to its “All Day” drinkability. The All Day packs an impressive amount of flavor into an impressively drinkable beer. It’s slightly bitter without being overpowering, and has a light mouth feel that leaves behind only a refreshing pine and citrus taste. At only 45 IBUs, it is minimally bitter compared to other IPAs, but still has enough pucker to stay true to the traditional hoppy taste.

The second Session we tried was the Lagunitas DayTime IPA. This light beer only has 4.65% ABV, making it a perfect IPA for a long day of drinking on the Brunswick Quad. Unlike the hoppy and citrusy aroma of the Founders All Day IPA, the Lagunitas Session had more of a floral smell. Once tasted, the DayTime IPA proved to be the lightest and least hoppy of the three. With an initial bright and floral taste, we thought it would prove to have a full IPA feel. We were amazed to find that this sweet sensation faded very quickly, leaving us wondering where the biting bitterness we expected had gone. For those of you who shy away from IPAs due to their strong bite, this is the Session for you. DayTime IPA is a beer that any beer drinker could crush all day while enjoying a respite from your football friends’ Keystone Light. 

Last but not least, we tried Stone’s Go To IPA. Yes, this is technically a Session, but, due to its close likeness in terms of bitterness and heavier body to a standard IPA, it is not nearly as “crushable” as the other two. For those of you who would never want to sacrifice the full flavor of your favorite IPAs, this is the Session for you. With an ABV of 4.5%, it is much less alcoholic than Stone’s other beers, but it does not come with any less of a full bitter punch. This is the Session for the diehard IPA fans.
So, do with this information what you will. We have no doubt that some of you may opt in favor of your favorite 30-rack or boxes of Franzia’s finest, but for the true hop-heads out there (and the 8 of you who consistently read our column), we hope that you make a Session you spirit beverage this coming Ivies.