S. Catherine "Katy" Longley '76, senior vice president for finance and administration & treasurer, will leave Bowdoin at the end of June after 14 years working at the College. She will start a new role as the vice president and chief financial officer at the Jackson Laboratory.

Headquartered in Bar Harbor, the Jackson Laboratory is a nonprofit research institution with a mission to "discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in our shared quest to improve human health."

President Clayton Rose announced Longley's departure in an email to faculty and staff this morning.

"Katy stands out as a gifted leader who has an uncommon dedication to her position and to her alma mater," Rose wrote. "For fourteen years, Katy has also been a valued financial and policy advisor to the Board and to two presidents. And Katy has been a terrific partner for me during this past year. Like many of you, I value greatly her counsel, her wisdom, and her friendship."

The College will conduct a national search in the coming months to find Longley's replacement.