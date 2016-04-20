Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight last night, a number of female students were allegedly assaulted by teens on bicycles on and near campus, according to an email to campus from Director of Safety and Security Randy Nichols sent at 1:30 a.m. The teens allegedly slapped and touched the women from behind. Two suspects were taken into police custody, and both will be barred from Bowdoin property. 

One suspect was arrested near Quinby House, and the second was arrested in Freeport by the Freeport Police Department. The suspects are 16 year old males, and have been released to their parent's custody. 

Before the email was sent to inform the community, two of the affected female students posted about the incidents in the Bowdoin Safe Walk facebook group, which saw a resurgence in posts last night. The group was created in response to a number of incidents where female students were grabbed from behind while walking alone at night this past fall. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes avaliable. 