The Bowdoin sailing team currently sits tied for 15th in the national coed sailing rankings and 13th in the national women’s rankings. Teams surrounding the Polar Bears in the rankings include Stanford, Yale and Georgetown. There are no division distinctions in collegiate sailing, so Bowdoin competes against the best teams in the country. 

One aspect of the team’s ability to compete against top competition is the interchangeability of its roster. The team typically competes in four to five regattas each week, meaning Head Coach Frank Pizzo divides his sailors into as many as five separate groups and sends off several groups without a coach. 

On many weekends, a few units, which are generally made up of first years and sophomores, handle regatta responsibilities on their own. This tends to cultivate an experienced, mature senior class. According to Pizzo, this year’s sailing team has had unusual mental toughness, even for a team used to such independence. 

“They’re pretty resilient, and some of the adversity we went through in the fall helped with that. It’s a pretty weathered team,” said Pizzo. “That’s a bad analogy with sailing, but it’s a pretty tough group. They don’t get rattled by too much.”

Regattas have two types of race: team racing and fleet racing. Fleet racing is two people per boat competing in a race of 18 boats, each from a different school. Team racing also consists of two people per boat, but boats from the same school race at once and try to communicate with each other to finish first.

Both Pizzo and captain Courtney Koos ’16 mentioned that the recent Marchiando Team Race, hosted by MIT on the Charles River, was a season highlight so far. 

“The Marchiando is really competitive. There were 14 other schools, and our team race finished fourth. The team gelled really well and had a great weekend,” Pizzo said.     

The fourth-place finish was quite significant for the team, especially for the seniors. 
“It was the best Bowdoin finish in our history at the Marchiando race. So that was pretty exciting for us,” Koos said. 

While they enjoyed the historic Marchiando finish, the Polar Bears recognize they have room to improve.

“Last weekend at the team race championships, we struggled a little bit on Saturday. We just weren’t able to get winds when we needed to get winds,” Pizzo said. “Sunday we sailed much better, but it was too little too late.”

More so than any Bowdoin sport, the sailing team is at the mercy of the weather. Some practices and regattas have been cut short due to too much wind, and sailing in the cold also poses challenges. 

While it has had solid performances so far, the team remains focused on the process, largely ignoring regatta results. 

“We’re trying to streamline everything—to have the same pre-race routine every time. If we have a bad race, we want to be boat handling, so tacking and jibing, three times after the race to shake it off,” Koos said. 

Sailing as a sport poses unique challenges. While every member of the team can work on footwork and fundamentals, Koos said that the team as a whole has been working on communication for team races. 

“We’re working on making our communication better,” Koos said. “You’re coordinating between three boats on the water and executing these maneuvers against other teams on the water, and sometimes that’s really difficult to do. You have to be very synchronized.” 

Pizzo also noted that the team has some more technical improvements to make. 

“[Last weekend], we were given a couple of red flags mostly for Rule 42 stuff,” he said. “You can’t use your body movements to propel the boat forward or skull the rudder or physically throw your weight forward in the boat. The best teams are good about knowing where the line is. Going forward, we want to keep umpires out of our races.” 

The Polar Bears are back on the water tomorrow in competition at Boston University, Coast Guard Academy and MIT.