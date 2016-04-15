Sometimes it feels like everyone at Bowdoin is slightly under the weather. Maybe it’s something about the vaguely sticky chairs in the Union or snagging bites of vegan sin city off our sneezing friend’s plates. We tend to collectively hover at a level of not-quite-healthy-but-still-functional. Both of our Jewish mothers would be appalled at the volume of sniffles and coughs in the classroom.

We have both fallen below the functional threshold in the past year. Last week, Carly went on brain rest for a concussion she got playing frisbee. Last semester, Tessa was bedridden for two weeks with a nasty case of mono. Both of us were rendered useless for solid chunks of time.
At first, being really sick at Bowdoin can feel like playing school-sponsored hooky. Our professors tell us to rest! To not worry about upcoming assignments! We got to experience Bowdoin with the veil of responsibilities magically lifted off of us. In those first moments of uninhibited lounging, it was all Otter Pops and David Sedaris audiobooks. The world transformed into a cozy, if a bit foggy, luxury.

But the fog settled in real quick. What started as a fun break from reality soon became long hours in our dimly lit rooms, feeling awkward about asking our friends to bring us nourishment and missing our aforementioned mommies. We got lonely. We got frustrated. We were mad at our bodies for not letting us participate.

Having a concussion, having mono, having anything that keeps us away from day-to-day life for a sustained time, takes a mental toll. We could deal with being lonely—an en masse text announcing “open office hours” and bricking our doors would remedy our woes. We could deal with being frustrated—we’re both lucky enough to have emotional outlets to help calm us down. To an extent, we could deal with being mad at our bodies because deep down we trust modern medicine enough to intellectually justify rest. The barb that snagged us was not being able to think. Not remembering, not making connections, not tracking conversation as we normally could was entirely destabilizing. Losing our cognitive ability made us feel inhuman. Our normal process for understanding the world was slowed down, put on hold.

It’s easy as college students to believe that our bodies are infallible. We’re constantly able to push our physical limits—we stay up late, party hard, wake up the next day to write a paper. And so on. Being sick, like we were, is a rude awakening. It reminds us that our bodies can betray us, and that’s terrifying.

In our darkest hours, the two of us were convinced that we would never heal. Against all odds, sleep, vitamins, fuzzy blankets and time returned us to our normal selves. Being incapacitated also provided space for our friends to show how they care for us. We each felt the Bowdoin community stepping in, coming to us when we were not able to engage. And we got better.