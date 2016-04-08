It has been a rough season for the women’s lacrosse team so far. The Polar Bears’ 4-6 record does not appear troubling, but all 6 losses have been in conference games. The team currently sits second from the bottom in NESCAC standings, followed by Wesleyan.

Bowdoin graduated eight players last year, making this year’s team quite young. The younger players have had to step up to fill in the missing roles. According to the captains, this isn’t a very problematic factor, but it certainly has been an adjustment. 

“I don’t think it has hurt the team. Of course you’re going to have an adjustment when you lose eight leaders on the team,” said captain Sophie Janes ’16. “We’ve had to figure out what needs to be done, but I don’t think we need to make up for anything. We just need to adjust our team to our own strengths this year.”

“In general, I think we have a lot of energy and a lot of fire to continue to get better, even more than I have seen in the past,” captain Lindsay Picard ’16 said. 

However the competition within the NESCAC this year is tough.

“In our most recent performance against Trinity, although we lost, we saw that we got a lot better. We were doing the things that we’ve been practicing since Spring Break,” Picard said.
The Polar Bears will continue to push themselves and their level of play. Despite their record so far, Picard noted some reasons why she remains positive. 

“We’re a young team and continuing to get better. There’s so much talent that we really are on the brink of breaking out,” Picard said.

A few key players that have consistently played well throughout the season are Emma Beecher ’16, Megan O’Connor ’16, Annie Glenn ’17 and Mettler Growney ’17. 

“[Beecher] has a very strong drive, and [O’Connor] is very phenomenal at catching inside and shooting,” said Picard. 

According to Picard, the team’s speed and stamina will be an advantage against the other NESCAC teams. The team’s transition game has also improved, while the players are increasingly getting better at holding the ball. 

The Polar Bears look to get back on track when they host Connecticut College this Saturday at 12 p.m. on Howard F. Ryan Field.