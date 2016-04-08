The Bowdoin men’s tennis team currently ranked second in Division III tennis standings after completing its Spring Break trip without a loss. Last weekend, the team continued its winning streak, pulling out a tough 5-4 road win against Wesleyan, a top-25 conference rival. 

The most memorable match of the team’s Spring Break trip was a 7-2 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. 

“They were number two in country at the time, the defending national champions, and they’ve been to the national championship the last three years,” captain Chase Savage ’16 said. “That was a special win. We played the same team two years ago and lost to them on their home court 9-0, so to have that turnaround was pretty special.”

“It’s a real program-defining win. In the past we’ve gotten clobbered,” said captain Luke Trinka ’16.

The two seniors agreed this team has a different attitude than in years past. 

“We’ve had years where not every single guy has bought into the off-season conditioning. Every single guy on this team wants to be great, and that sets the foundation for a powerhouse,” Savage said.  

Several players have had particularly dominant starts to the season. The doubles team of Jerry Jiang ’19 and Kyle Wolfe ’18 is undefeated, and Wolfe, Gil Roddy ’18 and Grant Urken ’19 all remain perfect in singles play.

The young lineup has made few missteps in the beginning of the regular season. Other than Savage and Trinka, the entire squad is made up of first years and sophomores.  

“I look at our youth in a good way,” said Savage. “I think guys aren’t afraid. There are pluses and minuses to having a young team. We’ve got guys on our team who go to matches and just say, ‘Bring it on.’ That’s what you want—that energy, that fire.” 

One major change to this year’s squad has been its new overall approach.

 “It’s a really blue collar team,” Trinka said. The players have adopted one of Trinka’s lines as their motto this season: “Proud but not satisfied.” 

This year’s group has unusual depth, and the captains emphasized that each member of the lineup plays an equally important role, including the bench players who get to play less frequently. Both captains highlighted the play of Urken, who currently plays the sixth position in singles matches.  

“I wouldn’t say [Urken] came out of nowhere, but he’s a totally different player than he was in the fall,” Savage said. “He’s got a massive serve. He can take the racket out of a guy’s hands, which is pretty special, but again, I can go through each guy, and everyone’s got something. Every guy’s bringing something special to the table. They’ve all put in long hours. There are a lot of spots that are pretty dang strong.”

The team’s closest match thus far has come against NESCAC rival Wesleyan this past Sunday. Trinka noted Roddy’s clutch play against the Cardinals.

 “He just doesn’t lose,” Trinka said. “He just went out there and took care of business. Our lineup is full of rocks.” 

However, the Wesleyan matchup was a reminder that the schedule will only get more difficult as the season progresses. 

“The sixth best team in our conference is ranked 15th or 16th in the country. We don’t have an easy match,” Savage said. “We don’t want to look back and say we played our best ball back in March and April. Ideally the best match we play will come in the end of May.”

The team will have a good sense of where it stands after it finishes its upcoming schedule of NESCAC games over the next three weeks. Amherst, Williams, Middlebury, Tufts and Bates are all top-25 teams in the nation. 

The Polar Bears have two upcoming home matches. This Saturday, they face off against Hamilton at 2 p.m. and then play Amherst on Sunday at 2 p.m.