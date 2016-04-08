Continuing what has been a record-breaking season, Bowdoin women’s tennis notched a win against Bates on Saturday, dropping only a single set during the 9-0 rout. The Polar Bears’ record improves to 9-1 overall, and they remain undefeated in conference play.

Earlier in March, the team rose to its highest ever national ranking—second in Division III women’s tennis. And although its record has dropped slightly since then to fourth following a loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, the team is excited to finish off the season strong before heading into the postseason.

“I think we’re all very excited; we’ve put a lot of work in, and we’re all excited to see how that pays off,” said Kyra Silitch ’17.

According to Silitch, Head Coach Hobie Holbach has emphasized doubles play and strategy this year—something that has resulted in a formidable group of well-prepared players.

“People play tennis differently; there are grinders, there are big hitters, and there are slicers. And I think that regardless of who we face on the other side of that net, everyone’s ready because we’ve seen it before at practice,” said Silitch.

That preparation paid off in matches like the March 15 win against Pomona—a team that was ranked first nationally and has a history of besting the Polar Bears.

“I think that was a huge win for the team in terms of building confidence and pulling it out,” said Silitch.

Tess Trinka ’18 and Tiffany Cheng ’16—who won the clinching point in the April 3 match against Wesleyan—have been standouts this year according to Silitch. However, she noted that as Bowdoin’s smallest varsity team, each of the eight girls has contributed equally to the team’s success so far this season.

“Everyone’s really contributed,” said Silitch. “I think that was the team’s goal—that everyone going out would have her [respective] spot.”

Looking forward, the team will face off against some tough opponents like Emory on April 17 and Williams on April 23, among others.

“I think our schedule—in terms of who we played—has been harder than I’ve ever experienced in my two years here. But it’s definitely been pretty rewarding as well,” said Silitch.
The team will be home this weekend with a Saturday match against Hamilton and a Sunday one against Amherst. Both matches will start at 10 a.m.
  