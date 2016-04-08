On Wednesday evening at Reed House, four professors battled it out over the only issue possibly more contentious than the Moulton versus Thorne debate: the debate over the relative superiority of latkes versus hamantashen. In the words of the debate’s moderator Professor of History David Hecht, it is the “greatest debate in Jewish culinary history.”

Tensions in the jam-packed living room were high from the moment the event began. Hecht expressed his bias toward latkes, “accidentally” introducing the pro-latke debaters as the “correct side,” and from then on it was war.

First to the podium was Assistant Professor of Religion Todd Berzon who argued that the latke memorialized beautiful moments of family and friends crying tears of joy during the preparation of the Hanukkah meal, while the hamantashen was a gastronomic reminder of the plot of Haman to kill all Jews. 

Speaking about his preparation for the debate, Berzon said he consulted books and friends before coming up with what he believed to be a plausible argument. 

Next up, also arguing for the latke side, was Professor of Economics Matthew Botsh, who used his extensive background in economics to make his case. 

He called upon the ideas of the forefathers of his field who, he added, were “good Jewish boys,” dropping Adam Smith’s classic, “Nobody but a beggar chooses to depend upon hamantashen for his substance.”

After the strong performance on the latke side, the audience members shifted in their seats and whispered to each other their bafflement about how the hamantashen side could possibly follow, but Harrison King McCann Professor of English Marilyn Reizbaum is an expert, having participated in the first Latke Hamentashen debate held at Bowdoin. 

“I also debated in favor of the hamantashen at the very first one in 2009, and I feel privileged to be asked again,” she said.  

Reizbaum believes hamantashen to be superior to their opponent.

“[Latkes] can be a little bit oil saturated unless you get them right off the skillet,” she said. “I find that a really good hamantashen is very very very good pastry and the poppy seed filling, which is my favorite, is really good.”

Reizbaum fervently and eloquently explained the merits of the triangular Jewish cookie through a literary theory perspective. She talked about pyramids, erotic triangles, oedipal triangles and brought it all back in the end to the edible triangles. 

Assistant Professor of Psychology Zachary Rothschild backed her up, citing multiple psychological studies. He aimed to prove the aesthetic prowess of the hamantashen as well as its ability to increase joy and even kindness in those who indulge on one. 

Rothschild also warned the crowd about the dangers of fried potato products: increased risk of dementia, clinical depression and even impotence.

Despite this shocking wake up call, the crowd overwhelmingly voted in favor of latkes in the end. 
“I feel victorious,” Professor Berzon declared. 

Even after the debate, Professor Berzon stood firmly by his vehement words, saying he wouldn’t have even participated had he been asked to argue for the hamantashen side. 

Tensions finally simmered down when the crowd settled their hunger with both Jewish delicacies, provided in the house’s front hall.

The latke hamentashen debate is a longstanding tradition held for the very first time in the winter of 1946 at the University of Chicago in order to enjoy and explore Jewish tradition, something that had long been ignored in public and academic settings due to the atmosphere of anti-semitism in the United States. The event is taken quite seriously, in fact, debaters at the annual event in Chicago are required to have a Ph.D or equivalent advanced degree and have included Nobel Prize winners and MacArthur Grant Fellows. 

Bowdoin first adopted this tradition in 2009 and has held two debates since. Bowdoin’s versions of the event have successfully maintained the atmosphere of absurdity seamlessly paired with sharp logic and intellect. 

Amber Rock ’19 said while leaving the debate, “I feel like I learned a ton, especially about Jewish culture, but I was also ROFLing.”