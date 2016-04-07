In 2007, Rafael Correa, Ecuador’s president, led what was acclaimed as an international example of environmental conservation. He headed an initiative, known as the Yasuní Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini (ITT) initiative, which would maintain oil found in the Yasuní National Park in the ground in exchange for $3.6 billion. These funds would be raised by the international community and equaled half of the total revenue Ecuador’s government would make from exploiting the Yasuní. Correa, however, changed his mind in 2013 and announced the Yasuní was now fair game.

The problem with the internationally-applauded ITT initiative, as well as with the wonderful fact that Ecuador’s constitution is currently the only one in the entire world that gives nature inalienable rights, is that the actions of Ecuador’s government completely contradicted and belittled these acclaimed efforts. On March 28, 2016, less than two weeks ago, the first well in the Yasuní began to be drilled.

In the midst of all the environmental disasters going on in the world and abuses by corporations, why does this case deserve our particular attention?
There was genuine hope that Ecuador’s government would not allow for one of the most biodiverse places in the world to be exploited, that an alternative was found and that other countries would follow Ecuador’s great example. It felt like a huge betrayal for Ecaudor’s government to backtrack on the ITT initiative.

This mistake has also already been made before and feels almost like a joke to many Ecuadorians, like myself, who grew up hearing about the horrible effects Chevron and Petroecuador had in a different location in Ecuador’s Amazon rainforest, the province of Sucumbíos. People in this area are still suffering from cancer and birth defects and continue to have unsafe sources of drinking water.    

According to Amazon Watch, the Yasuní National Park covers “nearly 2.5 million acres of primary tropical rainforest at the intersection of the Andes and the Amazon” and is home to the Waorani, Tagaeri and the Taromenane peoples. There is great concern that these indigenous people, some of the few in the entire world who have chosen to live in voluntary isolation, will cease to exist. Ethnocide will take place.

Ecuador’s government has created a rhetoric that is similar to the one that justified the exploitation and human rights’ violations that Chevron is responsible for: exploiting oil in the Yasuní will lift the country out of poverty. Cutting edge technology will be put into place. The revenue from oil will be used to lift the country out of poverty despite the fact that it’s lost so much of its value.

But as good as this sounds, it’s just not true. History has proven it is not true. Economic interests have proven it is not true—Ecuador holds a large debt with China and will sell the oil from the Yasuní to a Chinese company at a very reduced price. And indigenous people from the Amazon who will be most affected by this have proven it is not true. They’ve said it over and over again in international courts, marches, letters and conferences.

It’s scary for many people in Ecuador, especially indigenous people who will be the most affected by this, to even imagine that at this very moment the exploitation of the Yasuní has already begun. But it should also be scary for people in places like faraway Maine and for the rest of the international community that eagerly supported the Yasuní initiative. The rainforest is said to be the lungs of the world for a reason. The rainforest is a vital part of our ecosystem and the fact that sources of water and land continue to be contaminated puts a bleak future before us. As climate change and environmental destruction continue to gain more attention, it is important to be able to clearly see what will be lost. If the Tagaeri and the Taromenane die because of this oil exploration, which many have predicted will happen, it will be a clear ethnocide. These people will not come back from the dead. Not all of the damage that is currently being done to people and their environments can be undone. And those who end up suffering the most are those who are already the most oppressed and invisible in society.