I strongly abhor fossil fuel companies for painting my childhood with a gray sky and starless nights. I’d love for them to go out of business so that I can breathe fresher air when I go back to Seoul, the Republic of Korea, or Guangzhou, China. However, having said that, I do not support divestment. 


In the past week, Bowdoin Climate Action (BCA) has been revamping its effort to push for divestment. A video containing interviews with students on campus who do not support the fossil fuel industry was uploaded to youtube on Tuesday to complement Jonah Watt’s recent op-ed in the Orient. Yet, what BCA is doing disturbs me. It is basically shouting “Climate Change is bad. Divestment is the only way to stop climate change. We need to divest, divest and divest.” It gives Bowdoin only two options in dealing with climate change, neglects past achievements of the College and ignores the current needs of students. 


Bowdoin’s rejection of divestment does not mean it is “unwilling to lead the transition to a just and sustainable future.” The College has planned initiatives to help address its own carbon footprint because it supports a greener future.  If , as Watt claims, Bowdoin has not chosen to “follow the path towards climate justice and a sustainable future”, it would not have “adopted a comprehensive set of sustainable design standards for all major renovations, including the goal of obtaining LEED silver certification for new construction,” according to the College’s Climate Commitment Overview published in 2014. Bowdoin is not divesting because it is simply not ready. If divesting would return the school a profit, Bowdoin would have done it a long time ago to enjoy the money and the tacked-on environmental PR effects. But Bowdoin hasn’t. Why? Because the cost outweighs the potential benefit.


 The argument of BCA’s push for divestment—“We need to lead the transition away from fossil fuels”—is simply illogical. The need to be a leader amongst the NESCAC schools is not a valid reason to divest millions of dollars. Moreover, the argument is valuing activism over the needs of our fellow students. Realistically, if we divest, the school would have less money on hand for supporting its own students. If Bowdoin does have less money on hand, what of financial aid and the students who depend on it? About $34.4 million was provided for financial aid in the operating budget for the 2015-2016 fiscal year. Right now nearly 50 percent of Bowdoin students receive aid. Divesting means potentially putting some or many of these students who are dependent on Bowdoin’s assistance further at risk. I am one of them, and I need every last dime. As selfish as it sounds, I would not sacrifice my education for the symbolic act of divestment. I am not willing to bear the cost.


 Bowdoin is an educational institution with the mission to assist students by deepening and broadening intellectual capacities that are also attributes of maturity and wisdom. The College firstly has an obligation to its students and the administration of the school, so it cannot afford to cut revenue by divesting. Divestment should only be acceptable on the basis that it does not compromise Bowdoin’s ability to achieve its core mission. Divestment should not be a threat to diminishing academic and non-academic experiences of students and decreasing resource availability for students. It should be discussed when the College has enough financial support from alumni, current students and others to balance the potential cost involved. 


Instead of pushing for divestment, BCA should pursue other ways to increase Bowdoin’s effort in reducing climate change. Moreover, Bowdoin should come together as a community that will use its intelligence and its moral commitment to find effective ways to bring about change in the global issue. Possible ideas include: seeking Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification for all new and renovated buildings, installing solar panels on building roofs, installing street lights powered by solar panels, offering free bike loans to students and staff to provide sustainable transportation or allowing donors to make contributions to the College and employees to invest their retirement savings in fossil fuel-free or low-carbon funds and vehicles. 


Instead of allowing one opinion to dominate the conversation, those of us who don’t agree with divestment or have not considered it should raise our voices. We have our reasons to stay silent, yet respectful dialogue encourages learning and discovery of the unexpected. We have to do a better job of creating intellectual diversity on campus. 

Kevin Yu is a member of the class of 2019.