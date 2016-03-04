After a disastrous third period in which Bowdoin gave up six goals and a two goal lead, the men’s hockey team was knocked out of the NESCAC playoffs, ending its ten-game unbeaten streak and likely its season as well. 

This game marked what was likely the final performance of Bowdoin Head Coach Terry Meagher after 33 seasons at the helm of the men’s hockey program. 

Meagher embodied the goals of Bowdoin Athletics throughout his tenure, emphasizing student athlete’s investment in the classroom as well as on the ice. 

“If you look at what we do, and one of the reasons I’ve stayed here, is that inter-collegiate play is an extension of the classroom,” he said. 

“It’s part of the curriculum and the educational component we put on competition [that] is special. I think a lot of good athletes crave that; they want to be able to be a student, to participate in their sport and take what courses they want. If a lab goes over and they’re an hour late for practice, that’s OK. I think that attracts a lot of good student athletes.” 

Meagher has ensured that the team will be able to carry forward with an incredibly talented, young group of dedicated athletes that put together an excellent winning season with only three seniors out of a 33-man roster. 

“This group has been a gift,” said Meagher. “Every team is certainly special, but this group is a gift for many different reasons, everything from how they are citizens on campus, their performance in the classroom, how they approach practice on a daily level, their support of each other, their humor and what they did on our winning run. They certainly are a gift. But in the end, they are just young athletes, not pros, embracing the opportunity to learn life lessons through sport. Their only sin being their willingness to compete and represent. That is what this group is.”

Even though the team has the talent to compete in the coming years without Meagher, it will have to work hard to continue the high standards of success that Meagher has implemented during the past three decades. The formation change from a three-front to a three-back system with a group of players who had no experience with the new lineup shows the dedication and talent of the team.

“This team highlighted the importance of mentoring and leadership,” Meagher said. “We got this thing going because of the cooperation, support and talent of our leaders. We were able to pull everybody together and inspire through their own performance and their own play. The quintessential leadership, maturity and development that I think would be a model for any team to follow."

Hockey, in particular in the NESCAC, has evolved greatly over Coach Meagher’s time at Bowdoin. Like all Division III teams, the competition has been steadily improving as the athletes continue to grow in talent, numbers and age, as it is now the norm for students to take at least one gap year before matriculating into college. 

Hockey in particular has seen this shift due to the lack of Division III teams throughout the country. The number of players wanting to play in the NESCAC has grown tremendously in the past three decades, but the number of teams has stayed stagnant. The result has been a higher concentration of talented players eager to attend NESCAC schools for both their athletic and academic offerings.  

“I think the major program change has been the emphasis on recruiting and finding athletes who are the right fit,” said Coach Meagher. “First and foremost it has to be an academic fit, it has to be a character fit and it has to be a talent fit. So the amount of recruiting required and how early recruiting has taken place has been a big change.” 

Coach Meagher will be missed, but he has given this team the tools and the mentality to carry on the legacy for success, both on and off the ice, for the future of the program. 