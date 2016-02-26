The men’s ice hockey team was able to carry its unbeaten streak through the final two games of the season to clinch the third seed of the NESCAC playoffs. Last weekend, the Polar Bears tied Tufts and beat Conn College, playing both games on the road.  

The team traveled to Tufts last Saturday, looking to finish the season strong and host a home playoff game. Captain Matt Rubinoff ’16 gave the Polar Bears the early lead, netting the first goal 3:41 into the first period. The Polar Bears let one slip past goaltender Peter Cronin ’18 in the 10th minute of the game, but Joe Lace ’17 responded by knocking in a shot in the final minute of the first periodto take a 2-1 lead. Tufts tied the score again before Spencer Antunez ’18 added another for the Polar Bears, who couldn’t seem to keep the Jumbos from re-entering the game. 

The Jumbos scored two back-to-back in the third period to take their first lead of the game, threatening Bowdoin’s chances of winning home ice for the playoffs. But, Bowdoin responded. On a fast break, Rubinoff carried the puck over the blue line, cutting across the ice and dropped it back to Camil Blanchet ’18, who sidestepped a defender, setting up Matt Lison ’18 for the game-tying goal. 

In overtime, Cronin stopped all seven shots that he faced, but the Polar Bear offense was unable to find the winning goal. 

Having escaped the game against Tufts with a tie, the team travelled to New London, Conn. to face the Conn College Camels, who the Polar Bears had defeated 8-3 at home in December. Looking to ensure their standing in the playoffs, the Polar Bears were eager for a win, which would cap off a 10-game unbeaten streak leading into the playoffs. 

 Lison put Bowdoin on the board 3:24 into the first period. After an equalizer from the Camels, Chris Fenwick ’16 put Bowdoin ahead once again to end the period. After two goals by the Camels and another by Cody Todesco ’19, the Polar Bears again found themselves in a close game in the final minutes. However, Rubinoff came through yet again for the Polar Bears, scoring the game-winner with 3:13 left in the game. Cronin stopped 23 shots in the contest. 
Next, the team will prepare to host sixth-seeded Amherst College on Saturday in a quarterfinal matchup. Bowdoin tied Amherst in their first meeting of the season but was able to come away with a 3-1 win in their latest matchup. 

The name of the game for the Polar Bears will be discipline and defense, as Bowdoin has averaged 3.12 goals per game throughout this season (2nd in the NESCAC). In both of the previous two matchups against the Purple & White, the Polar Bears were sent to the penalty box six times.

Amherst is the defending NESCAC champion, and the Purple & White will be eager to fight their way back into the finals again this year. They ended the season with a 7-8-3 NESCAC record. 

This game will mark the final matchup between long time coaching rivals Head Coach Terry Meagher and Amherst Coach Jack Arena, who have both been coaching in the NESCAC for 33 seasons. Amherst and Bowdoin have both had excellent track records during the last 33 years under the leadership of these two coaches, although Bowdoin leads the all-time postseason record 6-1.

“I have never been on a team that has overcome so much adversity over a season,” said Fenwick. “From the bottom of the pack at the mid-season mark, we were able to win out and claim revenge over all of the best hockey clubs in our league. The adversity we have had to deal with has made us a force to be reckoned with, and everybody in our locker room is confident that we can win another NESCAC championship for the program.

“We have looked great in practice all year long and as the final practices wind down, all are prepared to play our best hockey yet when it counts the most. With a single elimination playoff structure, there is no tomorrow after a loss,” added Fenwick. 

While Bowdoin is riding the hot hand of a 10-game unbeaten streak, no team can be counted out in the NESCAC playoffs. The Polar Bears will take the ice tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Sidney J. Watson Arena in what should prove to be a hard-fought matchup of two veteran NESCAC coaches. 