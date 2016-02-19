Women’s Basketball claimed the third seed in the NESCAC playoffs with back-to-back road wins this weekend against Wesleyan University and Connecticut College. Now the Polar Bears will attempt to climb their way back to the NESCAC championship, where the team suffered a hard fought loss against Tufts last season. 

The team entered last weekend poised for a top four seeding and a home playoff game. Their first obstacle was the Wesleyan Cardinals who needed a win in order to rise into playoff contention. 

Captain and lone senior Shannon Brady led the scoring effort with 16 on the Polar Bears’ way to a 75-34 victory. 

Bowdoin dominated almost every aspect of the game in the 39 point win. Defensively the team held Wesleyan to just 22% from the field while knocking in 48% from the field on their offensive end. 

The Bowdoin bench stepped up in the scoring effort as well, led by Hannah Graham ’19 with 11, outscoring the Cardinal Bench 40-9. 

Next the team turned their attention to the Conn College Camels who were also vying for the number 3 seed in the NESCAC. 

Bowdoin began with a great first quarter and were able to carry the lead throughout the rest of the game. Bowdoin won each of the first three quarters, and despite a last minute push by the Camels the Polar Bears were able to maintain the lead through the final whistle, ending the game with a 73-61 victory. 

Sophomore guard Kate Kerrigan led the Bowdoin effort with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists. The scoring was topped again by Brady who had another impressive performance with 21 points. 

Bowdoin’s shooting percentage dropped from their last game but the team was able to compensate with excellent team play, beating out Conn College in rebounds (42-37), turnovers (8-16) and second chance points (17-10). 

Bowdoin ended the regular season with an overall record of 19-5 (8-2 NESCAC). Next the team will prepare to take on Williams at 3:00 tomorrow. Bowdoin faced Williams at home in January and knocked off the Ephs (74-62). 

As playoffs approach, the team mentality shifts toward one of increased focus on execution. As every game from here on out becomes win or go home. The Polar Bears find themselves on the brink of the playoffs as they were last year, and the returning players are eager for another shot at the NESCAC title. Even though the personnel is similar to last year’s lineup, each year brings new changes and new challenges to every college roster. 

“Having new players and having seniors leave, every team feels very different in their own way,” said Kerrigan ’18. “But something that’s nice about the bowdoin basketball team is that our coach really holds us to a high standard, and every year that standard is the same no matter who left or who came in.” 

Even with a few different players the team has been able to carry through the high level of intensity and commitment that has been instrumental in the success of this program throughout the past few seasons. This high standard has no doubt been achieved through the strong leadership of the only senior on the team, Shannon Brady. Brady has led the scoring effort all season and has been a constant presence of positive energy and effort which is reflected in the success of such a young team. 

Even though the Polar Bears were triumphant in their last meeting with Williams, in the NESCAC no team can ever be taken too lightly. The Ephs have a strong lineup with several players over six feet in height, so rebounding will be key for a successful effort from the Polar Bears. The playoffs require everyone on the court to bring their best effort. 

“Throughout the whole season you want to win every game that you can and play the best that you can,” said Kerrigan, “but once you hit the playoffs it starts to get a little different because you realize if you don’t play your best one day, this could be your last day on the court. I think everyone has a little extra to give and really digs deep to find it during the playoffs.”